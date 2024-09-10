This is the second appeal police have made to residents of the neighbourhood.

On Thursday, police asked residents “not to throw out any clothing” they may have found on their property.

“Residents are asked to urgently contact police if they have located any white clothing on their property in the last week.”

Eight-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

Attacked with a hammer as he slept

On September 1, a man allegedly attacked Zahquiel and his father with a hammer as they slept in bed.

The man is alleged to have then murdered the child and seriously injured two others, including Zahquiel’s father, Mitikiro Woods, as they slept.

A third victim was then allegedly attacked in an adjacent room.

It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after the attacks.

The 37-year-old murder accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

His name is suppressed and he did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.

Police undertaking inquiries in the Bader area after the killing of 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Family files complaint against police

Members of Zahquiel’s family filed a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) last week.

They claimed that if proper procedure had been followed, Zahquiel Taipeti would still be alive.

It is one of two complaints received by the IPCA relating to Zahquiel’s alleged murder.

“We have received two complaints,” confirmed IPCA resolutions manager Cath Anyan.

“We are currently considering the matter.”

Police have issued a second appeal to residents in Bader, Hamilton following the killing of 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti. Photo / Maryana Garcia

In addition, the matter was also referred to the IPCA by police themselves on September 3.

Zahquiel Taipeti’s family’s complaint against police included questions about police processes throughout that afternoon.

Police responded to Herald inquiries with a statement.

“With the matter before the courts, as well as with the IPCA, police are unable to provide any of the additional details requested.”

Zahquiel Taipete, 8, died after an attack in Hamilton. His father and another man were also injured.

‘Rest in eternal love’ – family

Zahquiel’s tangi was held in Whakatāne on Friday.

Since the family’s announcement of Zahquiel’s death, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in his honour.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.