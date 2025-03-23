“You f***ing piece of s***” yelled one of them. “You’re going to f***ing pay”.

More security rushed to help pull the pair - a man and woman - from the courtroom as they continued to yell at the defendant, saying “you killed our family member”.

“I’ll be waiting for you,” yelled the male family member before he was taken from the courtroom. The woman apologised to the judge before leaving.

Hard’s obituary said he was a father-of-two and survived by a loving partner, three siblings and many cousins and friends.

His mother, Selena, said on social media her son “left far too early”.

“You were an amazing intelligent, loving, funny person… I was so proud of you… I only saw the best in you! I was so grateful to be your Mother."

She said Hard’s three siblings were “deeply saddened” and her own heart was “broken”.

Doreion Hard, 23, has been named as the man who was shot in South Wairarapa on Saturday.

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said police were called at 4pm on Saturday when a vehicle was shot at in Featherston.

The car stopped shortly afterwards near the Carterton New World and Hard was found with a gunshot wound. He later died.

The first defendant has not entered a plea this morning and was remanded in custody to appear in the Wellington High Court in April.

His defence lawyer, Louise Sziranyi, requested interim name suppression so she could take proper instruction from her client and so the defendant’s family could be notified about the charge.

The second defendant has not yet appeared.

Mayor has had enough

Carterton Mayor Ron Mark told RNZ’s Morning Report that the shooting was brazen.

“It’s just unacceptable, totally unacceptable.”

Mark added there was “very little sympathy” for people who shoot each other.

“People have had a gut’s full, they’re over it.”

Police continue appeal for information

Van den Heuvel said people will continue to notice an increased police presence in the Wairarapa as they continue to make inquiries.

“We want to thank those people who have already come forward and shared valuable information, which has assisted with our inquiries to date.

“Police are still appealing to anyone who has information to please come and speak with us.”

If you can help, please contact police on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number: 250322/8281.

‘Doesn’t define who we are’

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick said the shooting was not acceptable.

“It doesn’t define who we are as a community,” he told NZME.

“We’re a pretty strong community, we all look after each other and I’m sure people will wrap their support around those who have been impacted.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.