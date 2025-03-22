“Cordons are in place in Featherston, Carterton, and Kaitoke.”
SH2 KAITOKE - POLICE INCIDENT - 4:50PM Due to a police incident the road is now CLOSED near Kaitoke Loop Rd. Follow directions of emergency services on-site or delay your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/GakIzUZ5nm
— NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi - Wellington (@nztawgtn) March 22, 2025
SH2 through Featherston and Carterton is closed and SH2 at Kaitoke is down to one lane.
“Police are at three scenes in relation to the incident conducting scene examinations as we work to determine what occurred, further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”
In a Facebook post, New World Carterton said the store was closed until further notice.
“Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated as to when we can reopen.”
Another local has said that a tent has been set up by police around the cordoned off area.
More to come...
