Updated

Emergency services converge on Carterton, town’s New World supermarket closed

RNZ
2 mins to read

By RNZ

* Police responding to serious incident in the Wairarapa.

* Cordons at multiple scenes, including around a supermarket in central Carterton.

* Police say they are investigating at three different scenes, but believe no risk to the general public.

Police have cordoned off part of central Carterton as emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious incident in the Wairarapa town.

One resident has told RNZ the main street is cordoned off while others have said ambulances and police are at the local New World.

The Carterton New World has been closed until further notice. Photo / Google Maps / Screenshot
Police said in a statement that they were responding to an incident near Pembroke Street around 4pm.

“Police are speaking with two people in relation to the incident, there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the wider community.

“Cordons are in place in Featherston, Carterton, and Kaitoke.”

SH2 through Featherston and Carterton is closed and SH2 at Kaitoke is down to one lane.

“Police are at three scenes in relation to the incident conducting scene examinations as we work to determine what occurred, further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

In a Facebook post, New World Carterton said the store was closed until further notice.

“Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated as to when we can reopen.”

Another local has said that a tent has been set up by police around the cordoned off area.

More to come...

