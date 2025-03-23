Hard’s obituary said he was a father-of-two and survived by a loving partner, three siblings and many cousins and friends.

His mother, Selena, said her son “left far too early”.

“You were an amazing intelligent, loving, funny person… I was so proud of you… I only saw the best in you! I was so grateful to be your Mother."

She said Hard’s three siblings were “deeply saddened” and her own heart was “broken”.

Doreion Hard, 23, has been named as the man who was shot in South Wairarapa on Saturday.

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said police were called at 4pm on Saturday when a vehicle was shot at in Featherston.

The car stopped shortly afterwards near the Carterton New World and Hard was found with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Police say two men, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Van den Heuvel said further charges against them are being considered.

“Our investigation continues, with one focus being to establish what other parties may have been involved in the incident.

“We can however say that police believe it involved parties known to each other, with no ongoing risk to the public.”

Police continue appeal for information

Heuvel said people will continue to notice an increased police presence in the Wairarapa as they continue to make inquiries.

“We want to thank those people who have already come forward and shared valuable information, which has assisted with our inquiries to date.

“Police are still appealing to anyone who has information to please come and speak with us.”

If you can help, please contact police on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number: 250322/8281.

‘Doesn’t define who we are’

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick says a recent shooting was not acceptable.

“It doesn’t define who we are as a community,” he told NZME.

“We’re a pretty strong community, we all look after each other and I’m sure people will wrap their support around those who have been impacted.”

In a social media post on Saturday night, Carterton Mayor Ron Mark said he was in regular contact with police.

“This was a targeted incident involving persons I have reason to believe are known to police.”

The mayor said the incident posed no threat to the safety of Carterton residents, and assured locals there was “no reason for alarm”.

“What matters now is that we do what we always do best - look out for one another.”