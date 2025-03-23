“This was a targeted incident involving persons I have reason to believe are known to police.”

The mayor said the incident posted no threat to the safety of Carterton residents, and assured locals there was “no reason for alarm”.

“What matters now is that we do what we always do best - look out for one another.”

Mayor of South Wairarapa Martin Connelly blasted the perpetrators as “stupid damn thugs”.

“If you know the geography of Featherston, there’s only really two ways out of it, and once you’re on one of those two ways you cannot get out.”

He told NZME that police were easily able to set up blockades and capture the suspects because of this.

“Ten out of 10 for stupidity, guys. It wasn’t going to be that hard to track you down.”

Connelly said the community was left stunned by the homicide.

“[There’s] shock, obviously, if you were anywhere near it, but also the realisation that at pretty delightful small towns, events like this can also happen.”

He encouraged residents to seek help if they were traumatised by the events, and shared a link to victim support on social media.

Police said charges for the two men taken into custody were being considered.

A post-mortem of the victim is expected to be done in Wellington tomorrow, Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said.

Police were completing a scene examination in Featherston, while the Kaitoke and Carterton scenes were cleared.

The Carterton scene will be blessed later today.

“Police maintain a presence in Wairarapa for community reassurance – however, we also reiterate our appeal to the public,” van den Heuvel said.

“We know a number of people would have seen elements of what happened yesterday, and we are keen to talk to you if you have not already spoken to police.”

Video circulated on social media last night of a man being taken into custody by police near Kaitoki. He could be seen with his arms in the air, walking backwards towards armed police officers who were sheltered behind police cars, including a mufti car.

