“Police maintain a presence in Wairarapa for community reassurance – however, we also reiterate our appeal to the public,” van den Heuvel said.
“We know a number of people would have seen elements of what happened yesterday, and we are keen to talk to you if you have not already spoken to police.”
Video circulated on social media last night of a man being taken into custody by police near Kaitoki. He could be seen with his arms in the air, walking backwards towards armed police officers who were sheltered behind police cars, including a mufti car.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.