Police say two men, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Further charges against them are being considered.

“Our investigation continues, with one focus being to establish what other parties may have been involved in the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

“We can however say that police believe it involved parties known to each other, with no ongoing risk to the public.”

The Carterton New World. Photo: Google Maps / Screenshot

Police continue appeal for information

Police say people will continue to notice an increased police presence in the Wairarapa as they continue to make enquiries.

“We want to thank those people who have already come forward and shared valuable information, which has assisted with our inquiries to date,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are still appealing to anyone who has information to please come and speak with us.”

If you can help, please contact police on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number: 250322/8281.

‘Doesn’t define who we are’

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick says a recent shooting was not acceptable.

“It doesn’t define who we are as a community,” he told NZME.

“We’re a pretty strong community, we all look after each other and I’m sure people will wrap their support around those who have been impacted.”

In a social media post on Saturday night, Carterton Mayor Ron Mark said he was in regular contact with police.

“This was a targeted incident involving persons I have reason to believe are known to police.”

The mayor said the incident posed no threat to the safety of Carterton residents, and assured locals there was “no reason for alarm”.

“What matters now is that we do what we always do best - look out for one another.”

Mayor of South Wairarapa Martin Connelly blasted the perpetrators as “stupid damn thugs”.

“If you know the geography of Featherston, there’s only really two ways out of it, and once you’re on one of those two ways you cannot get out.”

He told NZME that police were easily able to set up blockades and capture the suspects because of this.

“Ten out of 10 for stupidity, guys. It wasn’t going to be that hard to track you down.”

Connelly said the community was left stunned by the homicide.

“[There’s] shock, obviously, if you were anywhere near it, but also the realisation that at pretty delightful small towns, events like this can also happen.”

He encouraged residents to seek help if they were traumatised by the events, and shared a link to victim support on social media.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.