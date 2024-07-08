“At one stage, one of the rider’s bikes broke down at the intersection of Southern Cross and Kohimarama Rd, and was abandoned,” Wilson said.

“Police arrived and this bike was impounded.”

Another bike was later impounded on Piako St in Ōtara.

He said the operation to find the bikers included police camera operators and the Police Air Support Unit.

With the help of these, Wilson said police tracked the convoy as they travelled through St Heliers towards Pakuranga before eventually stopping in Manukau.

Police arrested a man who attempted to flee on foot from a petrol station on Puhinui Rd.

Wilson said it was “lucky” other motorists or pedestrians were not injured.

He said police received “multiple calls” regarding the group.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others and we will continue to hold these riders to account and impound their bikes.”

The 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with failed to remain and dangerous driving.

Wilson encouraged anyone who sees similar driving to contact police immediately on 111 if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided by the 105 phone service if it is after the fact or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

There has been a swathe of dirt bike-related crashes and incidents over the past year.

Yesterday, Napier police seized two dirt bikes after reports of incidents where bikes had been ridden dangerously in parks, reserves and streets around Napier, failing to stop when signalled to do so.

Police began Operation Metallic Red in south Auckland last year, which focused on targeting dangerous and nuisance driving and the riding of dirt bikes.

In January, four people were arrested - including a 14-year-old - after Police shut down a large convoy of dirt bike riders blocking intersections and riding on the wrong side of the road in South Auckland.

Last month, a dirt bike rider was critically injured in Māngere East following a crash.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.