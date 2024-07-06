Police have seized 10 bikes and laid several charges this month as illegal dirt bike riders continue to wreak havoc in South Auckland. Video / Nick Dobbie / Mike Scott

Two motorbikes have been seized as police work to curb dangerous riding behaviour in Napier.

Two dirt bikes seized by police in Napier on Friday after illegal riding in the city. Two young people were apprehended. Photo / NZ Police

Acting Sergeant David Power said police had received reports of incidents where bikes had been ridden dangerously in parks, reserves, and streets around Napier, failing to stop when signalled to do so by police.

As a result police conducted a search warrant at a Marewa property on Friday and impounded two bikes, and were referring two youths to Youth Aid.

Two bikes were seized by police after similar activity in Napier last September, and numerous others have been seized after incidents throughout New Zealand, in parks and reserves and also on busy roads, with some incidents resulting in significant damage or injury.