Denver Chance murder trial: No verdict this week as trial adjourns for day

Denver Chance was reported missing in February 2019 and was found dead at Jay Lingman's property near Karaka the next month. Photo / Supplied

The Denver Chance murder trial will continue next week.

Jay Christopher Lingman pleaded not guilty to murder and the trial started on March 10 at the High Court in Auckland.

Jay Christopher Lingman of Kingseat pleaded not guilty to murder and claimed he shot Chance in self-defence. Photo / RNZ

Justice Melanie Harland had been expecting to sum up the case today.

But the judge was told of a health concern involving somebody, which potentially affected court proceedings.

"These things happen sometimes. Sometimes the right call is not to proceed where circumstances like that have arisen," she told jurors.

Justice Harland is expected to sum up the case on Monday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.