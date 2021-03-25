Denver Chance murder trial: No verdict this week as trial adjourns for day

The Denver Chance murder trial will continue next week.
Jay Christopher Lingman pleaded not guilty to murder and the trial started on March 10 at the High Court in Auckland.
Justice Melanie Harland had been expecting to sum up the case today.
But the judge was told of a health concern involving somebody, which potentially affected court proceedings.
"These things happen sometimes. Sometimes the right call is not to proceed where circumstances like that have arisen," she told jurors.
Justice Harland is expected to sum up the case on Monday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.