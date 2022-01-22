Police are seeking the owner of a blue ute that hit a cyclist this morning and left the scene. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Cromwell this morning.

The vehicle, a blue ute, immediately drove off.

The incident happened at the intersection of Shortcut Rd and Partridge Rd at about 7.45am, police said.

"The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and police have yet to speak to the driver.



"The vehicle is described as a metallic-blue double-cab ute, with a bull bar and off-road tyres."



• The owner of the ute, or anyone with information that could help locate the ute, should contact police by calling 105 and quoting event number P049399795.