One seriously injured after crash on southern motorway in Ellerslie

A person is seriously injured after a crash on Auckland's southern motorway in Ellerslie.
Two northbound lanes have been closed, which is affecting traffic.
Police said the crash between a car and a motorbike happened at 1.45pm in the northbound lanes.
"Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Auckland's southern motorway in Ellerslie," police said in a statement.
"One person has sustained serious injuries."
Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.