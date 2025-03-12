- Auckland police used new powers to issue dispersal notices to Head Hunters members and associates.
- Two people, including a teenager, face weapon and drug charges after an armed traffic stop.
- Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said more than 400 arrests have been made since the Gang Act’s implementation.
Auckland police have handed down dispersal notices to three patched gang members and their associates for the first time.
Police say the Head Hunters gang members cannot associate with each other for seven days and were forced to leave the area immediately.
Two people, including a teenager, are also facing weapon and drug charges.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said the new arrests are the latest in more than 400 completed since the end of November when the Gangs Act came into effect.