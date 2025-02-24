The police press release at 8.12am said 76 gang patches had been seized, 316 additional insignia items also grabbed, 337 insignia breach charges under Gangs Act, 3037 other charges against gang members (including drugs, firearms, serious violence), and 67 firearms seized from gangs as the hits against the gangs just kept coming.

To show heavyweight support for the officers tasked with spearheading the gang crackdown, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Commissioner Richard Chambers headed to the Counties-Manukau base’s Gang Disruption Unit to celebrate the success of Operation Nickel – a nationally-led plan to support all police staff with the new enforcement powers.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (from left), Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chambers says the raft of charges reflect the stance police are taking against gangs.

“Our expectations around this legislation have been clear from the very beginning – if you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect police attention – and these numbers demonstrate that.”

He added that police are not just focused on insignia breaches but also on serious crimes linked to gang activity.

The problem with Chambers’ statement is criminals and drug dealers, many attached to the gangs, don’t wear their patches while they are doing their business.

But the Gangs Act has made a difference. You no longer see blinged-up, patched-up gang members riding their Harley Davidson motorbikes, weaving in and out of the traffic.

Patched-up gang members are no longer walking the streets, intimidating the public.

But of the thousands of breach notices dished out by police, not one has yet resulted in a conviction or a fine.

The real test will come when those charges are tested in the courts and then we can really see if they are making a difference.