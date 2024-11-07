Arthur Easton murder: Police get more than a dozen calls and emails after $100k reward offered

“No piece of information is too small or insignificant.

“We know there are still people who have not yet spoken to police and who may have information about the events around Arthur’s death. These details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to provide some closure for his family.”

He said they were grateful to those who had already come forward and encouraged others with information to make contact.

“Relationships and loyalties change over time so we’re hopeful that, with the public’s assistance, we can advance this investigation.

“Now is the time to come forward, it is not too late to provide Arthur’s family with answers.”

Alan Hall was wrongfully convicted of Easton’s murder and spent 19 years behind bars.

His conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, with the panel of judges ruling key evidence at his trial was “materially altered”.

Two former police staff members and a former Crown prosecutor have now been charged in connection to the wrongful conviction, one of New Zealand’s most high-profile miscarriages of justice.

Hall also received a nearly $5 million compensation payout from the Government.

In September, Commissioner Andrew Coster said police had met with Hall to apologise over the case.

“I met with Alan and his family and apologised on behalf of police for the shortcomings in our original investigation that led to his wrong conviction,” Coster said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Alan and his family, who have been a great support to him, for meeting with me and accepting our apology.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985) or emailing Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail)

Information can be provided by updating police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

