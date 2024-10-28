He was convicted in 1986 and spent nearly two decades behind bars — and nearly four decades fighting to clear his name of a murder he did not commit.

His conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, with the panel of judges ruling key evidence at his trial was “materially altered”.

Now police will hold a media stand-up at 11am where they are set to issue an appeal for information. The New Zealand Herald will livestream the stand-up.

Alan Hall had his conviction quashed after five appeals. Photo / Greg Bowker

Two former police staff members and a former Crown prosecutor have now been charged in connection to the wrongful conviction, one of New Zealand’s most high-profile miscarriages of justice. Hall also received a nearly $5 million compensation payout from the Government.

Last month, Commissioner Andrew Coster said police had met with Hall to apologise over the case.

“I met with Alan and his family and apologised on behalf of police for the shortcomings in our original investigation that led to his wrong conviction,” Coster said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Alan and his family, who have been a great support to him, for meeting with me and accepting our apology.

The murder of Arthur Easton

Easton, 52, and his two teenage sons were attacked in October 1985 by a bayonet-wielding home invader.

He was stabbed in his liver during the frenzied attack and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The murder weapon and a woolly hat were all that were left at the scene by the killer, described to be a Māori man, tall and broad in stature.

Hall, who was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, came to police attention two months later because he owned a bayonet and beanie similar to the ones found at the scene, and was walking in the area at the time of the attack.

The description of the attacker and key witness statements from a man who was in the area at the time were concealed by police, and a jury found Hall guilty of the murder in 1986.

In June 2022, Hall’s conviction was finally quashed in the family’s fifth attempt to clear his name.

