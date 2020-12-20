Cricket: Southbridge-Leeston score thrilling win to secure top spot

Southbridge-Leeston's Sam Chamberlain scored 30 not out in the game against Weedons. Photo / Supplied

A thrilling last over victory on Saturday ensured Leeston-Southbridge go into the country cricket Christmas break at the top of the table.

There were also wins for Ohoka, Oxford-Rangiora, and Sefton in the latest round of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition at the weekend.

At Leeston Park, visiting Weedons won the toss and made the most of the hot conditions first up.

A half-century by opener Brad Nightingale built a solid base for No 4 batsman James Watson to capitalise on.

Watson smacked 78 off 66 balls to lift Weedons to a competitive 228 off their allotted 45 overs.

James McSweeney was the pick of the bowlers, returning the fine figures of 4-42.

Chasing 229 to win, Country star Harry Chamberlain dominated the Weedons' bowlers until he was robbed of a century, falling to the quality pace of Arnav Deb for 97.

When Chamberlain was out in the 31st over – two balls after Tim Gruijters (37) - and the score 151/4, there was still plenty to do.

Keeper-batsman Toby Doyle (31 runs off 38 balls) and Sam Chamberlain (30 not out off 45 balls) took the game deep and when Hamish D'Arcy came on to bowl the final over, Lee-Bridge needed two runs to win.

Chris Beatson hit the first ball for four to secure Leeston-Southbridges's quality five-wicket win and top place in the standings over the holiday break.

Lincoln suffered a heavy home defeat to Ohoka on the back of a century from in-form Will Hamilton on Saturday.

Lincoln were missing Hugh and Edgar Paterson, who were barred from two competition matches after the Code of Conduct Judicial Committee upheld an umpire's report of "constant and repetitive use of foul language on the field" in last weekend's match against Leeston-Southbridge.

Batting first, Ohoka posted a huge 272/4 in their 45 overs, with Hamilton making 106 off 101 balls and being well-supported by Daniel Lyons, who made 81.

In reply, Lincoln crumbled to be all out for 154 in the 37th over, with only Richard Clark (66 off 81) offering any real resistance.

Ohoka's Austin Hamilton continued his superb pre-Christmas form, grabbing three top-order wickets.

At Pearson Park, Oxford-Rangiora thumped struggling Southbrook by 139 runs after a dominant display.

Batting first on a tricky pitch, the home side posted a commanding 226, led by a fighting half-century from Calvin Scott, and cameo 20s by Lachie Stove, Dylan Smith and Luke Waghorn.

In reply, the pace duo of Sam Fleming and Stove ripped through the 'Brook top order, uprooting five wickets in the first eight overs.

Only teenager Sid Mowat showed any application, grinding out 15 as wickets tumbled around him.

Fleming finished with a five-wicket bag while Jake Waghorn snared his 100th club wicket.

A five-wicket haul for Barry Cross set up a six-wicket Sefton win over Darfield at Mandeville on Saturday.

Cross and Canterbury seamer Fraser Sheat grabbed eight wickets between them as Darfield's high-powered top order failed to fire, spluttering to be all out for 188 in the 42 over.

A 99-run opening partnership between McKenzie Smith (76 off 66) and Chris Warner (42 off 54) set up the strong Sefton win, capped off by an aggressive unbeaten 28 off 18 balls by Nigel Granger with 11 overs to spare.

Cheviot had the bye.

Short scoreboards:

• Weedons 228 (J Watson 78, B Nightingale 56, J Richards 33, S Clarke 23; J McSweeney 4-42, D Neal 2-49) lost to Leeston-Southbridge 231/5 (H Chamberlain 97, T Gruijters 37, T Doyle 31, S Chamberlain 30no; A Deb 2-33) by five wickets.

• Ohoka 272/4 (W Hamilton 106, D Lyons 81, R Kelly 20) def Lincoln 154 (R Clark 66; A Hamilton 3-18, J Mariu 3-31, R Miller 2-24) by 118 runs.

• Oxford-Rangiora 226 (C Scott 58, L Stove 28, D Smith 27, L Waghorn 24; G Gunn 2-23, W Anderson 2-27) def Southbrook 87 (S Fleming 5/16, L Stove 2/10, J Waghorn 2/7) by 139 runs.

• Darfield 188 (J Frew 36, T Hauschild 26, B Innes 24; B Cross 5-35, F Sheat 3-34) lost to Sefton 190/4 (M Smith 76, C Warner 42, N Granger 28no; R Hughes 2-47) by six wickets.