Cricket: Canterbury's Andrew Hazeldine diagnosed with cancer, will miss domestic summer season

Canterbury seamer Andrew Hazeldine will miss the domestic season. Photo / Photosport

A New Zealand first-class cricketer's career has been put on hold after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Canterbury left-arm fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine, 26, was told in September he had Hodgkin lymphoma and, although early detection meant a treatment plan was able to be put in place in good time, Hazeldine will be unable to play this summer.

In a statement, Canterbury Cricket high performance manager Marty Croy said it is an "upsetting" situation for Hazeldine.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time. We'll continue to support him throughout his treatment and recovery and look forward to seeing him back healthy next year," Croy said.

The Portsmouth-born paceman made his debut for Canterbury in 2017 - claiming career-best figures of 5-33 in a Plunket Shield match against Otago in 2018 - and has played 32 matches for Canterbury across all formats.

In Hazeldine's absence, seamer Jackson Latham has been added to Canterbury's list of contracted players for the season.

"It's an unfortunate situation, but I'm grateful for the opportunity to focus on my cricket full-time," Latham said.

"Last season taught me to be patient and it's great to be in the picture for selection should I be required. I'm looking forward to improving my game and making the most of my summer with Canterbury."