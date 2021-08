Several crews were called to the Whangaehu fire. Photo / File

Several crews were called to the Whangaehu fire. Photo / File

Fire crews spent two hours battling a house fire in Whangaehu.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire, in the Rangitīkei settlement, at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find the house well involved.

Appliances from Whanganui and Ratana were required, as well as water tankers from Whanganui and Marton.

It took around two hours for crews to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured.