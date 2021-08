Photo / File

Firefighters had to remove an iron roof to fight a fire in a shearing quarters near Taihape.

Fire and Emergency were called to the rural fire just before 7am on Thursday.

Crews from Taihape arrived at the shearing quarters in Moawhango to find a small fire in the ceiling.

An iron roof was removed to access and extinguish the blaze.

The fire was put out and crews left the scene shortly after 8.30am.