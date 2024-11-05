Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Credit card fraud and a cashless society: What happens when banking tech fails – Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Countdown's self-service terminals crashed during the IT outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's security software in July. Photo / Herald staff

Countdown's self-service terminals crashed during the IT outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's security software in July. Photo / Herald staff

THREE KEY FACTS

Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.

OPINION

I got scammed this week and had to cancel my credit card.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before you go thinking I’m one of those suckers who replied to a text message from the IRD’s Delhi office or Fedex’s headquarters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand