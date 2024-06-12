Jan Wright (left), Hillary Falconer (centre) and Fiona Cameron (right) from Creative Coromandel at the Thames Arts Mix & Mingle.

Coromandel creatives are being invited to a series of conversations about initiatives which hope to “amplify creative practice”.

Creative Conversations, a new project by Creative Coromandel, will be rolled out across all five Coromandel wards, starting in Whangamatā, and also provide artists with a way to share their work.

Creative Coromandel is an independent charitable trust that advocates for the creative sector in the five communities throughout the district and provides support.

Creative Coromandel He Mana Toi Moehau Trust chairwoman Fiona Cameron described Creative Conversations as an initiative for the trust to connect with the creative community.

“Share our mahi and support, and listen to their news, ideas, wishes and stories.

“It is a platform designed to unite diverse local groups, businesses, organisations, council community boards and individuals, fostering a sense of inclusivity and community spirit,” Cameron said.

She said Creative Coromandel recognised the vital role the arts, creativity and culture played in the community, economically and for people’s wellbeing.

“Creative Conversations celebrates and nurtures these community activities, fosters collaborations, supports creative economies and creates new connections.

“We are coming to kōrero with our creatives, learn about their creative mahi and introduce them to our initiatives that can help amplify their creative practice.

“Plus, it’s an excellent opportunity to socialise, network and make new connections with others in the community.”

The first of the Creative Conversations was scheduled to take place in Whangamatā on July 3.

Creative Coromandel was born from a Thames-Coromandel District Council art strategy in 2015, Cameron said.

“In 2015, driven by the Thames-Coromandel arts sector, a district-wide strategy was created ... to develop, promote and sustain local artists and arts activities.

“In 2016, Thames-Coromandel District Council adopted [the] arts and creative industries strategy, and an advisory board represented by all five communities or wards was formed to implement it.”

The advisory board became the He Mana Toi Moehau Trust Creative Coromandel, an independent charitable trust of visual artists, performing artists, arts leaders from around the region and mana whenua representatives.

“Our board of trustees and subcommittees are all passionate arts and community volunteers committed to supporting and championing arts, culture, creativity and ngā toi Māori in the Thames-Coromandel district and Hauraki rohe.”

The Details

What: Creative Conversations, Whangamatā

When: Wednesday, July 3, 5.30-7.30pm

Where: Edisons Cinema Lane, 708 Port Rd Whangamatā

RSVP: info.coromandel@gmail.com