Traffic is already backing up on the Southern Motorway after a crash this morning. Photo / NZTA

Two northbound lanes are blocked on the Southern Motorway after a crash this morning, with “long delays iikely” for commuters, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.

The crash just after 7am initially blocked the right lane on State Highway 1 after the SH20 West link to the airport.

But by 7.30am, two lanes were blocked, the transport agency posted on X.

“Two right lanes northbound are now blocked as emergency services attend this crash. Delay your journey or consider using alternative route with long delays likely on #SH1 this morning.”