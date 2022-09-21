Crash on 'problem' intersection in New Plymouth

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash between a car and an ambualnce near New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services responded to a crash at a "problem" intersection in Taranaki, near New Plymouth.

The crash appears to have been between a car and an ambulance, making this the second crash involving an ambulance in two weeks.

A crash near Cambridge last week led to the death of a St John ambulance officer and another motorist.

Police received a call at 2pm today of a crash at the intersection of Egmont Rd and State Highway 3.

A petition was started to make changes to the intersection, which residents said is "poorly planned, not fit for purpose and is the cause of life-threatening incidents.

"The local businesses witness and are affected by vehicle accidents and near misses at this intersection on a daily basis," petition organisers said.

Emergency services are at the unfolding scene. There are no serious injuries, police said.

Police said, "there is a road blockage, however, there is a single lane open in each direction".

- More to come