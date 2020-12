Police and ambulance are responding to a crash on SH5. Photo / File

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Napier-Taupō Road, State Highway 5 on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred when a single vehicle hit a barrier on the side of the road north of Te Haroto near the Tarawera Cafe.

A St John ambulance reponded but was stood down as the incident was considered non-injury.

The car was off the road and there were no road blockages, a police spokesperson said.