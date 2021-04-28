Crash on Auckland's southern motorway, drivers asked to take another route

A crash is blocking the centre northbound lane prior to the Khyber Pass off-ramp on Southern motorway. Photo: NZ Transport Agency (NZTA)

A crash between a bus and a truck has caused congestion on Auckland's Southern motorway.

Around 2.25pm NZTA said a crash was blocking the centre northbound lane prior to the Khyber Pass off-ramp, causing delays from Mount Wellington to Khyber Pass Rd.

The right two lanes were also blocked to assist with vehicle recovery.

UPDATE 2:45PM

At 3.25pm NZTA tweeted this update: "This crash now fully cleared with all lanes OPEN again through the area. Allow extra time for northbound journeys this afternoon as delays between Princes St and Khyber Pass Rd slowly ease."