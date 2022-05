The crash is blocking northbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / NZTA

A crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge is blocking lanes and motorists are being warned to expect long delays.

"A crash is blocking multiple northbound lanes on the #SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for long delays," an NZTA tweet says.

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE - 7:10AM

It follows an earlier crash that was blocking the right northbound lane just after the #SH1 Papakura on-ramp on the Southern Motorway. That crash has now been cleared.