Crash involving school bus, truck and multiple cars on State Highway 29A Tauranga

Emergency services and a tow truck at the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

A school bus has reportedly been involved in a collision with a truck and "multiple" cars on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and staff were assessing one person for minor injuries.

The incident occurred between the Poike Rd and Oropi Rd roundabouts, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash reportedly involved a school bus and truck.

Fire crews, who were assisting other emergency services, arrived on scene at 8.23am.

A woman who drove past the crash shortly after it happened said it appeared to be a school bus in the multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic building up on State Highway 29A. Photo / George Novak

She said people were out of cars but the driver and students were still on the bus when she drove past.

She said it appeared to be a nose to tail and the bus appeared to have damage front and back.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrived on the scene around 7.50am.

Motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services on scene and told delays in the area were likely and diversions may be required, NZTA said.

More to come.