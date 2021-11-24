Crash in central Dunedin and on southern motorway

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hanover and Castle Sts. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hanover and Castle Sts. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Two people have been injured in two separate crashes in Dunedin this morning.

Emergency services were called to a crash at the intersection of Hanover and Castle Sts at about 6.45am.

A police spokesperson said two trucks collided and one person has been seriously injured.

Traffic was diverted through Frederick St while emergency services attended the scene. The NZ Transport Agency advised the road was clear at about Around 7.40am.

And a truck struck the central barrier on the Dunedin Southern Motorway at about 7.30am.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital.

The crash has damaged a large stretch of the barrier and motorists are advised to expect delays.

"Traffic flow will be affected in both directions as crews work to clear the debris and we urge motorists to be patient."