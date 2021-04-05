Crash blocks SH2 near Melling, Lower Hutt

Delays are expected after a crash on SH2. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Traffic is blocked on State Highway 2 north of Wellington, after a truck collided with a car this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near the Melling Link, Lower Hutt, which occurred just after 6.30.

Both southbound lanes at Melling Link on SH2 are completely blocked and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

The road is partially blocked with diversions are in place across Kennedy-Good Bridge.

Police reported one person had suffered serious injuries.