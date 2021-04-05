Crash blocks SH2 near Melling, Lower Hutt, one person critically injured

Delays are expected after a crash on SH2. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Delays are expected after a crash on SH2. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Significant delays are expected on State Highway 2 (SH2) this morning, after a truck collided with a car, leaving one person critically injured.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near the Melling Link, Lower Hutt, which occurred just after 6.30.

One northbound and one southbound lane at Melling Link on SH2 are blocked, and police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions are in place across Kennedy-Good Bridge.

Wellington Free Ambulance said one person was in a critical condition, and the other had moderate injuries. Both would be transported to hospital.