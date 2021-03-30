Crash blocks SH1 northbound at Tawa, significant delays expected

Significant delays are expected. Photo / 123rf

Drivers north of the capital are asked to expect significant delays with a crash blocking both northbound lanes on a section of State Highway 1 this morning.

The northbound lanes are blocked between Mungavin Interchange and Tawa, 15km north of Wellington CBD.

Police said they were notified at 7.26am of a two-vehicle collision on the Johnsonville Porirua Motorway, near the Tawa-Grenada North on-ramp.

Emergency services are on the scene and contractors en route.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to expect delays, and use the Tawa interchange exit.