Crash blocks SH1 northbound at Tawa, significant delays expected

Drivers north of the capital are asked to expect significant delays with a crash blocking both northbound lanes on a section of State Highway 1 this morning.
The northbound lanes are blocked between Mungavin Interchange and Tawa, 15km north of Wellington CBD.
Police said they were notified at 7.26am of a two-vehicle collision on the Johnsonville Porirua Motorway, near the Tawa-Grenada North on-ramp.
Emergency services are on the scene and contractors en route.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to expect delays, and use the Tawa interchange exit.