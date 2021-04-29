Crash at notorious Hawke's Bay intersection: Man charged with dangerous driving

Paula Donkin suffered broken bones and a punctured lung after her car went into a ditch following a two car-crash near Clive on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Police have charged a man with dangerous driving causing injury over a two-car crash near Clive that ended with one driver trapped in a ditch.

Paula Donkin, in her 40s, had broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a lacerated liver after the crash near the intersection of Richmond Rd and Mill Rd at 4.57pm on Saturday.

The Taradale hairdresser also suffered a fractured wrist, fractured collarbone and fractured sternum.

Donkin was extricated from the car in the ditch by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, before being transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed she was in a stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

A 66-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury and will appear in the Hastings District Court in late May.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Donkin to help cover day-to-day expenses and medical bills.