For one day, Santa’s workshop wasn’t in the snowy North Pole.

It was at Craggy Range Winery.

For the sixth year, Hawke’s Bay elves arrived at the winery, preparing to pack 3300 “Santa sacks” for one of the biggest single contributions to the Christmas Cheer Appeal.

Craggy Range, in association with its supporters and business partners, created A Children’s Christmas in 2018 to support and make a difference to the lives of children across the Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa regions.

The regions are estimated to have 23 per cent of children living below the poverty line, many experiencing extreme hardship.

“A lot of people in the community said that the pressure is particularly strong for Christmas,” Craggy Range marketing manager David Peabody Jr said.

Jo Reyngoud of Flaxmere Baptist Church helping out at Craggy Range's event. Photo / Paul Taylor

After Thursday’s packing, the foundation will have donated 23,000 sacks to children in six years.

On the night, 175 firefighters, police, and local businesses were “pumping”. Not just with cheerful Christmas joy, but quite literally, pumping balls.

Rugby balls, footballs, netballs and all sorts were being pumped, while others were packing books, tablets and watches, following the science and technology theme of the event.

Peabody Jr said this year the idea was to “encourage education” and focus on children “getting into school or staying in school”.

This was especially relevant after Cyclone Gabrielle. “With all the disruption in their lives, we wanted to help them get back into the swing of things.”

Jo Reyngoud, from the Flaxmere Baptist Church, said people were often overwhelmed when receiving their gifts – tears, a lot of gratitude, and people saying, “Are you sure this is all for us?”

“It really does give people some hope in a time where there is a lot of stress,” she said.

Helpers at Craggy Range filled thousands of sacks with presents for children. Photo / Paul Taylor

Craggy Range chief executive Craig Sims said that, when staff were told about a grandmother and her grandchildren who “had never had a Christmas”, “it made it real” for the sponsors and helpers.

The foundation A Children’s Christmas works year-round planning and preparing the event.

“It never stops,” Reyngoud said. “When I think about what people have gone through in the last 12 months, people are very generous.”

