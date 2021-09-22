Covid19 Delta outbreak: Two Auckland supermarkets linked to Covid visits four times in two weeks

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Tuesday, all of them in Auckland or the Upper Hauraki. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Mark Mitchell

Three new locations of interest have been announced by health officials this afternoon - a laundromat, dairy and a large Auckland supermarket.

Members of the public - and essential workers, in particular - are urged to continue to check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page to make sure they have not been exposed to the virus.

Latest update

• Pak'nSave Māngere: Corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere

• Crystal Laundromat Manurewa: 4/439 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park

• Clendon foodmarket (dairy): 2/439 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park

All three locations were visited by a Covid-positive person last Wednesday, September 15.

The laundromat and the Clendon Foodmarket - a dairy - are in the same shopping complex on Roscommon Rd.

A person with the virus was at the laundromat from 3.05pm to 3.30pm on that day.

The dairy was visited by a Covid case shortly after that, between 3.38pm and 3.45pm.

The Pak'nSave Māngere visit was for two hours between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

A laundromat and the Clendon Foodmarket dairy, in the same shopping complex on Roscommon Rd, were visited by a Covid positive person last Wednesday. Image / Google

Pak'nSave Māngere has been connected to Covid cases four times over the last fortnight. Image / Google

This is the fourth time that particular supermarket has been linked to a Covid case or cases; after earlier exposure events recorded on Saturday, September 11, Sunday, September 12, and Sunday, September 5.

Earlier today, the ministry released one location of interest - another supermarket in Māngere that has also been connected to a person or people with Covid-19 four times in the last fortnight.

8am update

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre on Bader Drive, was visited by a person who has tested positive for Covid last Thursday, September 16.

They were there between 11am and 1pm and anyone who was there at the same time is told to self-monitor for 14 days after the date of exposure.

Like Pak'nSave Māngere, just around the corner, this is also the fourth time the supermarket has been connected to a person with Covid in the last two weeks.

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre on Bader Drive, has been linked to four visits by people with Covid in the last fortnight. Image / Google

A positive case was also there two days before the latest visit, on September 14, as well as on Sunday, September 12, and Thursday, September 9.

The same advice is being given to anyone who was there at the affected times on those days - keep an eye on your health for any flu-like and Covid symptoms for two weeks after you visited a location of interest.

Only a few locations of interest were released by the ministry yesterday.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community - according to the list - is three days ago when a Covid positive person was at the Countdown Botany Downs supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

The affected person was there between 12.30pm and 2.30pm that day.

Other locations released yesterday

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington. Friday, September 17, between 9.30am and 11.45am

• Countdown Mt Wellington: Corner of Penrose Rd and Mt Wellington Highway. Wednesday, September 15, between 12.15pm and 12.50pm