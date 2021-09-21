Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Chris Hipkins, Ashley Bloomfield appear before health select committee

WATCH LIVE:
The Covid-19 Response Minister and Government's health boss are being questioned by MPs on the pandemic response.
Auckland today moved out of lockdown to level 3 after nearly five weeks in a bid to contain the country's first Delta outbreak.
The move has raised questions given daily case numbers are still in double digits with still unlinked cases, including several across the lockdown border in Whakatīwai linked to a remand prisoner who travelled there.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The commitment to a strategy of elimination, or zero tolerance for Covid cases in the community, has also faced increased scrutiny.
The Government has said it remains the goal, although director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the country wouldn't necessarily need zero cases to get to level 1.
Read More
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: ACC pays out almost $130,000 in Covid claims - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Person with virus was at Auckland supermarket on Sunday afternoon - NZ...
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 14 cases in community ahead of level 3 move - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: When can children get vaccinated? - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Experts say moving Auckland to alert level 3 is a risk - N...
- Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Thomas Coughlan - Jacinda Ardern's elimination gamble, as 300,000 peop...
"I don't think a level 1 scenario with Delta necessarily means a series of zero cases, because what we've got now, of course, is vaccination," he told RNZ.
"We may not get back to zero, but the important thing is we're going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test, isolate people."
Bloomfield reiterated that more than 90 per cent of people would need to be vaccinated before officials could be confident of moving to level 1, but "misinformation" circulating on social media was affecting numbers.
Bloomfield, alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, are expected to also face questions from 11am at the Health Select Committee on the vaccine rollout and procurement process.