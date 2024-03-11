Covid-19 cases have dropped since last week. Photo / 123RF / RNZ

By RNZ

Covid-19 cases have dropped since last week.

As of 11.59pm on Sunday, 4803 new cases had been reported, and 24 further deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 3875 were probable cases and 3118 were reinfections.

There were 171 cases in hospital. The number of cases in intensive care units was not available.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 686 per day.

Last Monday, there were 5575 new cases and 21 deaths attributed to the virus, with 164 people in hospital with Covid.

At the same time, the agency advised that household contacts of someone positive for Covid-19 are no longer recommended to stay home and test daily, unless they develop symptoms themselves.

The health agency also said that if a person tested negative with a RAT but their Covid-19 symptoms persisted, they should continue to stay at home and test again in 24 and 48 hours.

If someone returned a positive result, it was recommended that they isolated for at least five days, starting at day 0 - even if they only had mild symptoms and they have had Covid-19 before.

Health NZ confirmed earlier this year that free RATs would be available free until at least the end of June.

- RNZ