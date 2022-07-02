New Zealand will remain at the orange traffic light level for now, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 cases are increasing, putting the health system under pressure as the virus and other contagious diseases spread and the winter chill bites.

The latest figures will be released by the Ministry of Health at 1pm, but the seven-day rolling average of new community cases of the virus was 6422 yesterday, compared to 4817 eight days earlier (there was no case update on the Matariki public holiday).

There were 6984 new cases in the community yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for community cases rose every day this week, up 193 from 4939 to 5132 on Monday through to yesterday's 1605-case increase.

Deaths remained steady with the rolling seven-day average of daily deaths at 12 yesterday, down one compared to Monday. A total of 1529 people have died with Covid in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

However, hospitalisations joined case numbers on the rise, with 417 in hospital - seven in intensive care - yesterday.

There were 383 people in hospital, including six in intensive care, with Covid-19 on Monday.

The health system was under "significant pressure", the ministry said yesterday.

"Our traditional winter illnesses are circulating in the community along with Covid-19.

This is putting significant pressure on all parts of the health system.

"Health services have been planning for a challenging winter and are working regionally to manage capacity and demand, prioritise urgent care and deliver as much planned care as possible."

The public could help by doing "their bit to help us get through winter".

"The best thing New Zealanders can do to ensure they and their families don't end up in hospital is to be up-to-date with their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters."

The Government announced this week the eligibility for free flu jabs had been widened to included 800,000 more people, including children aged 3 to 12, and second Covid-19 boosters would be available for older Kiwis.

Anyone over 50 can now get their second booster, along with health workers aged over 30.

Keeping up good public health habits would also help stop the spread of ills, including social distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask and staying home and testing when sick.

The public were also reminded to be "patient and kind" to health workers if faced with delays in accessing health services.

"Often delays are due to health professionals treating someone more seriously ill first."

All Covid-19 test results should also be self-reported on your My Covid Record, the ministry said.

"This helps us to understand the spread of Covid-19 and where to direct our public health resources."

At least one school is also introducing measures to prevent the spread of the virus, requiring students going to the private Auckland school's ball tonight required to provide a negative rapid antigen test before entry.

Pinehurst School is testing all students and guests ahead of tonight's event at the Hilton Hotel.

Along with the new Covid-19 cases detected in the community, 211 positive test results came from people who had recently travelled overseas.

There are currently 44,943 active cases of the virus in New Zealand.

The country remains at the orange traffic light level following a review of the settings this week.

Moving back to red was unnecessary at the moment as the virus was still being managed at orange, new Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday.

But additional measures were being introduced to reduce the spread of the virus, including giving every Year 4 to 7 pupil 50 child-sized masks, and an additional 20,000 to 30,000 masks a week being given to all other students and school staff.

Extra funding would be made available to schools and early childhood services to support better ventilation over the winter months.

Reinfection advice has also been changed, with anyone experiencing symptoms more than 28 days after a previous infection needing to test and isolate if they receive a positive result.

However, household contacts who've had Covid-19 within 90 days won't need to isolate unless they are symptomatic, Verrall said.

Reinfections were low at the moment but likely to increase, she said.