The Pukekohe Indian Community Centre is the second Auckland wedding to be hit by an Omicron exposure, sparking fresh fears of a long list of close contacts that will require testing and isolation. Video / Jed Bradley

The Pukekohe Indian Community Centre is the second Auckland wedding to be hit by an Omicron exposure, sparking fresh fears of a long list of close contacts that will require testing and isolation. Video / Jed Bradley

Omicron is continuing to creep into the community, nearly overtaking the number of Delta cases each day as the country anxiously waits for the Government to reveal more details about its plans to manage the ever-expanding outbreak.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall will today reveal more details around the government's plans to manage the roll-out in stages.

It is expected to include whether the amount of time required to isolate will reduce and how critical workers who are close contacts will be able to use rapid antigen tests instead of self-isolating.

The 2pm announcement comes as thousands of people are expected to be told to stay home if they are identified as a contact of an Omicron case.

As of last night almost 1000 people were isolating after coming in contact with either a confirmed or suspected Omicron case over recent days.

Ten new Omicron cases were announced yesterday - part of 25 Covid-19 cases reported in the community by the ministry. Ten people were in hospital.

The 25 new cases were in Rotorua, Tauranga, MidCentral and Nelson Tasman.

Of those new community cases, at least six were in Auckland and are linked, directly or indirectly, to a family event including several weddings in the city on the weekend of January 15 and 16 when the Omicron cluster began forming.

And 89 of those people isolating have been associated with Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay, which was visited by an Omicron case last Tuesday for an hour and a half.

Testing underway at the Pukekohe Indian Community Centre in Auckland.

The number of people getting boosters has also increased since Omicron was confirmed in the community with more than 56,788 people getting their third boosters administered on Monday - the highest number in one day so far. More children also got their first jabs too.

The number of locations of interest linked to Omicron cases continues to grow with an Air New Zealand flight NZ5077 between Auckland and Nelson on January 16, an event at the Pukekohe Indian Community Centre on January 16 and Life Pharmacy in Motueka among the latest locations visited by people infected with Omicron.

New locations of interest for Delta cases are sill popping up around New Zealand and include Wellington, Kaitaia and Hamilton.

Wellington Domestic Airport latest among locations of interest

Wellington Airport and a check-in counter have become the latest exposure sites to be added to the growing list of locations of interest.

According to the Ministry of Health's advisory this morning, the locations are not linked to an Omicron case.

Anyone who was at the domestic airport, and specifically at the Jetstar check-in, on Monday this week between 6.30am and 9.40am are being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Meanwhile, more Auckland high-risk locations were added to the list yesterday, which now includes six flights, three bus routes, a liquor store, a bakery and a wedding that had up to 500 guests.

The Pukekohe Indian Community Centre became the second Auckland wedding location to be added to the list and a guest, who did not wish to be named, confirmed there was a crowd between 400 and 500 at the evening reception.

The Herald understands the Pukekohe wedding is separate from the wedding at Totara Event Centre in New Lynn on Saturday, January 15.

A family of nine from Motueka who attended the New Lynn wedding were some of the first positive Omicron cases in the outbreak.

Businesses warn of bare shelves after Government seizes Covid tests

The Government is seizing private supplies of rapid antigen tests to beef up its own stocks, according to multiple businesses.

Some are warning this will lead to supply chaos and empty shelves, as businesses will no longer be able to offer tests to staff. Others are now complaining they're having to explain to staff why tests they'd been promised might not arrive.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs), which are effectively banned for the general public to use, can be used by a number of corporates and their employees.

However a number of firms have reported being told by their supplier that their RAT orders are unable to be fulfilled because the Government is requisitioning them.

Katherine Rich, chief executive of the food and grocery council, which represents businesses that supply shops with food and drink, said multiple members of her organisation had been told their suppliers had been cancelled.

"They have been told that all available stock has gone to the Ministry of Health," she said.

Rich said that businesses were frustrated that they had done the right thing by planning ahead, only for the Government to take their stocks at the last minute.

"They have had plans, they have done the right thing, they put the orders in," she said.