Focus Live: Dr Ayesha Verrall and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

The Government has announced a three-phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says "through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response."

\

The steps include:

· Reducing isolation period for cases and close contacts at Phase Two and Three to 10 and seven days;

· Definition of close contact required to isolate changes to household or household like contacts at Phase Three;

· Increased use of rapid antigen tests with test to return policy put in place for health and critical workforce;

· Greater use of technology, including text notifications for cases and close contacts and automated contact identification.

Verrall and director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are addressing the media now.

Today, 23 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced, 15 of which are Omicron cases.

Six people are in hospital with the virus.

The Ministry of Health today said 56 community cases have been confirmed as an Omicron case through whole genome sequencing, or are a suspected Omicron case because they have an identified link to a confirmed Omicron case.

That included 44 cases linked directly or indirectly, to a family event and other associated events in Auckland on the weekend of January 15 and 16.

This afternoon's conference follows an announcement yesterday on new face mask guidance.

Ardern yesterday said makeshift face coverings would be discouraged, and masks would be increasingly required at restaurants and on public school bus trips.

Some restaurant owners have derided the new rules. Others have voiced concern the changes will put staff under more pressure from cantankerous or confused customers.

"Trying to keep up with all the rules is tricky. Then I have to educate my customers every day about it," Devonport cafe owner Peter Reeves told the Herald.

But epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker said the new rules should go further, and the Government ought to clarify mask standards and improve access to quality masks.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has indicated today's conference will also discuss the distribution of rapid test kits to utility, supply chain, and essential transport sectors.

Some businesses have told the Herald the Government was seizing private supplies of rapid antigen tests to bolster its own stocks.

The broad issue underlying today's announcement is the three-step strategy the Government plans to deploy.

The current stage is similar to suppression efforts used against the Alpha and Delta variants.

But the latter stages are largely a recognition of Omicron's transmissibility, and reflect an admission the variant will be virtually impossible to eliminate.

Ultimately, the third step accommodates the chances New Zealand may start recording more than 1000 daily cases, which is vastly more than for previous Covid-19 strains.

But nuances of the second or transitional stage, and the final stage, have not yet been made public in great detail.

In a Yale University article published yesterday, public health professor Dr Albert Ko said Omicron appeared to be twice as transmissible as Delta.

Hospitalisation and death rates from Omicron appeared to be significantly lower than from Delta, but high case numbers could still place pressure on hospitals.

And as existing vaccines are thought to be less effective at thwarting Omicron than at stopping Delta, the Government has encouraged people to get booster shots.