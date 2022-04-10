Calls for the Government to front up on decisions today, ex-cyclone on the way and Ukraine braces for another attack in the East in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Calls for the Government to front up on decisions today, ex-cyclone on the way and Ukraine braces for another attack in the East in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The latest Covid-19 case numbers could further fall today after yesterday hitting a six week low, just in time for Easter.

Cabinet is also reviewing its traffic light settings later this week and will make a call about whether the country is ready to move to the orange traffic light as people head off for the long weekend. Any move could also coincide with the impending April school holidays.

Yesterday there were 6718 new cases of Covid-19 reported - its lowest reported Covid-19 daily tally since late February.

There were also 12 new Covid-related deaths bringing the total deaths to 489.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said reported positive test results showed that at least 15 per cent of the country has now been infected with Omicron.

"If you add up all the positive tests since Omicron started spreading we just hit the 750,000 mark, so three-quarters of a million."

With testing rates dropping over the weekend, Baker said the week's peak is often recorded on a Tuesday.

"It's a pretty constant pattern that Sunday is the lowest point and Tuesday is typically the high point of the week."

Dr Dion O'Neale, of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa, agreed that numbers will rise in the coming days, but not reach as high as the previous week.

"The general trend is declining cases, with a weekly pattern over top of that," he said.

Sunday's seven-day rolling average of community cases is 10,543 compared to 13,543 last Sunday.

Auckland had the highest number of new community cases at 1202, followed by Canterbury with 1170 new cases.

With the 12 newly reported deaths yesterday, New Zealand's Covid-related death toll now stands at 489.

The deaths reported include people who have died over the past 17 days. Eight of those who died were from Auckland, two from MidCentral, one from the Lakes DHB area and one from Hawke's Bay.

One was in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and three people over 90. Six were women and six were men. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was too early to move the country to orange while there was still pressure on the hospital system, but that things may have improved by April 14 when Cabinet would review the settings again.

It was still possible in the future for some regions to change traffic light settings. So for example, one region might go to orange while others were in red, she said.

"I want New Zealand to be living as normal a life as possible," Ardern said when asked about the traffic light system. "But we want to move carefully."

Ardern said the Government was mindful of the impact the red traffic light setting had on the hospitality sector.

"It is incredibly difficult on sectors that are particularly reliant on indoor events. Regardless of what setting we're in now, outdoor events can continue."