Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 has settled in to Dunedin's student quarter, and is now also in all parts of Otago and Southland.

Yesterday, both Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago confirmed several students on both campuses had contracted the pandemic disease.

The Southern District Health Board said all regions in its district now had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The SDHB did not provide a breakdown of regional case numbers, but did say that both Dunedin and Queenstown were now considered Covid-19 hotspots.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced 1901 new community cases, 65 of them in the SDHB area.

Yesterday, case numbers soared again, to 2522 nationally and 111 in Otago and Southland.

Late last week, the SDHB shifted from trying to stamp out Covid-19 to trying to slow the spread of the disease, no easy feat as both the Delta and Omicron variants prevalent in the community are highly transmissible.

Pleas from health authorities to people, particularly students, not to go to parties at the weekend were mostly heeded, although police were called to break up some large gatherings on Saturday night.

Several student parties were listed as close contact locations of interest last week.

Cases among students at Otago Polytechnic reached double digits yesterday, and chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said welfare teams were helping all known cases while they isolated.

''We understand only three of these students came to the Dunedin Campus while infectious, but this has led to approximately 150 close contacts,'' Dr Gibbons said.

''Our focus at this time is to ensure that any person who is isolating is OK, has access to what they need and has good support around them."

The arrival of Covid-19 had come at a crucial time for students, just as they were about to begin their courses and for many just after leaving home for the first time, Dr Gibbons said.

Although face-to-face connection with teachers and peers was important, health concerns meant the Polytechnic intended to move as much teaching as possible online by the end of this week, she said.

''We also encouraging service and support staff to work from home as much as possible.

''Where teams need to be on campus to best perform their roles, we have asked leaders to roster and rotate teams.''

University of Otago vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said Public Heath South had confirmed Otago students had contracted Covid-19, and the university, too, was providing daily welfare checks.

''We are encouraged that large numbers of students are doing the right thing and are getting tested and isolating,'' Prof Murdoch said.

''We are working closely with Otago University Students' Association and our efforts to provide for the immediate welfare needs of students will continue this week.''

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said two large groups of students were dispersed by police on Saturday, one from the Northern Cemetery lookout and another from Union St.

''They said they were bored and had nothing to do,'' Snr Sgt Bond said.

''The police encourage first-year students to be mindful of traffic light settings and remember that now is not the time for partying.''

A university spokeswoman was aware of the incident on Saturday night, and said the institution put significant resources into providing the best care for new students.

''The complexities of Omicron mean we have put extra thought and preparation into their arrival,'' the spokeswoman said.

''Overall, the North Dunedin area was reasonably quiet over the weekend, with the vast majority of students abiding by the guidelines.''

Covid-19 is also present in several schools in the region, and there were unconfirmed reports at the weekend of cases in a Dunedin high school.

Record southern case numbers were matched by record testing figures.

On Saturday, 1779 tests were carried out across the region, 1350 of them in Dunedin and 265 in Queenstown.

Yesterday, 1853 tests were performed, including 1452 in Dunedin and 260 in Queenstown.

A WellSouth spokeswoman said the primary health organisation was grateful to staff for keeping testing centres running.

''Thank you too, to residents and students and visitors for getting tested for Covid: this is how we keep our communities safe.''

From today visiting hours change at all SDHB hospitals to try to limit the chance of Covid-19 affecting patients.

Visiting will be restricted from 2pm-6pm, and each patient may only have two registered visitors during their entire admission.

Visitors will have to produce vaccine passes and wear masks, and possibly other protective gear, to gain entry to any ward.

The SDHB is also implementing other Red phase 2 procedures, such as digital notification if someone has been at a location of interest or is considered a close contact.

With the sharp rise in cases at the weekend, it was vital that anyone who had tested positive filled out the digital survey they would receive at the same time as their diagnosis so they could get the best care and support possible, a spokeswoman said.