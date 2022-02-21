Police move in on protesters, the Prime Minister signals to easing of restrictions and its claim and counter-claim over whats going on in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police move in on protesters, the Prime Minister signals to easing of restrictions and its claim and counter-claim over whats going on in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated that restrictions and mandates will begin to ease once the country is over the peak of Omicron but for now case numbers continue to remain elevated.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the tally of the latest Covid-19 cases in a statement at 1pm.

This morning long queues at testing centres across Auckland were causing chaos on the roads. Cars were seen lining up on footpaths.

Health officials have repeatedly called for people to only get tested if they are symptomatic, are a close contact or have been told to get tested.

Yesterday there were 2365 new cases in the community, slightly down on Sunday's 2522.

Just 12 Covid cases were detected at the border and 116 people were in hospital with the virus.

One was in ICU or HDU.

Ardern did not give a specific date for when some vaccination mandates and health measures would begin to ease but predicted the country would be on the other side of the Omicron outbreak by mid to late March.

She emphasised that ending restrictions won't be because of the protest activity outside Parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting Shott factory in Westgate today. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"It will be because easing restrictions won't compromise the lives of thousands of people – not because you demanded it."

According to Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson phase 3 of the red-light response would not be "far away at all", he told AM.

The trigger point was around 5000 cases a day and cases were currently doubling every three to four days.

Under phase 3, the definition of a close contact changed and narrowed to basically being a household contact so this would help businesses keep going with few people required to isolate.

"We do recognise with more cases, the level of disruption businesses face is going to be much higher."

Yesterday Robertson announced a financial support package for businesses, but some are saying this is not targeted enough.

A maximum of $24,000 will be made available for businesses struggling with a business downturn during the red light setting and the Omicron outbreak.

"Firms must show a 40 per cent drop in seven consecutive days within the six weeks prior to the shift to Phase 2 of the Omicron response on February 15," Robertson announced at Monday afternoon's post-Cabinet press conference.

Meanwhile, the anti-mandate protest at Parliament has entered day 15.

Violent scenes erupted this morning after a car was driven into a crowd of police and protesters.

At least three police officers also required medical attention after being sprayed with an "unknown substance".

Police worked this morning to close in on the protesters by moving concrete barriers further up into the occupied area to reclaim the surrounding streets.