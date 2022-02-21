There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and two Covid-19 related deaths. Video / NZ Herald

There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and two Covid-19 related deaths. Video / NZ Herald

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Parliament grounds occupation is no longer peaceful - and has urged protesters to go home.

Robertson said today he had no new insight into what police had done at the protest site this morning, but that officers were working to return life to normal for Wellingtonians.

"I suspect what they've done here is move that cordon in a little bit at what is the northern end of the Parliamentary site near the cathedral there," he told TVNZ's Breakfast.

He said police were doing what they said they would do in a bid to give Wellingtonians their city back.

Robertson said this was no longer a peaceful protest and called on those involved to go home. "This is a protest that has gone well beyond what I think most New Zealanders would see as a peaceful protest. You've made your point, please leave now."

Asked if there was any chance of discussion between the Government and the protesters, Roberston said they would not negotiate with people who were carrying out acts such as the illegal blocking of roads and throwing human waste at police and into the city's drains.

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

7.37am: Grant Robertson

Robertson said a number of businesses in Wellington would be eligible for new support packages being offered in relation to businesses affected by Covid.

He said the Government was also working with the city council to figure out how businesses affected by the protest would be helped.

Robertson pointed to other countries where an Omicron outbreak had occurred - the rate of Covid cases peaked within four to six weeks.

Overseas evidence showed that once that Omicron wave was over, consumers were quick to come back to support businesses. "This is a hump that we will get over."

Speaking about Phase 3 of the red-light response, Robertson said that would not be "very far away".

As we moved into that phase, rapid antigen tests would be made more available.

On the protest in Wellington again, he encouraged people not to go down to it. "This is not a place for people to go to spectate," he told Breakfast.

"Wellingtonians have had enough of this. Our streets have been blocked, our people have been harassed, our environment has been trashed.

"Whatever point the protesters think they might've been making, they've made it and now it's time for them to leave."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement flagging the easing of some vaccine mandates and a move away from vaccine passes once the Omicron peak has passed is the "right move", says one expert.

Ardern said it looked likely New Zealand's would hit an Omicron peak in roughly mid to late March before cases rapidly declined and then stabilised at a lower level.

At this point, Ardern said, public health measures could begin to be eased.

"Put simply, the reason we will be able to move away from vaccine passes and many mandates is because many more people will have had Covid.

"In the same way as coming out the other side of the peak will give us a chance to step down through the traffic light system, and ease things like gathering limits, it will also enable us to move on from vaccine passes and ease mandates in places where they are less likely to impact on vulnerable people. They will remain important in some areas, though, for some time."

Melbourne University epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely told Newstalk ZB that removing vaccine mandates and passes once the Omicron peak was over was the right move.

"Flattening the curve is about applying public health and social measure as you go up to lessen the height of the peak of infection and then once you get to your peak, you can ease off."

Mechanisms like vaccine passports, stocks of N95 masks and RATs, for example, should be available and in place but not necessarily always "turned on", Blakely said.

"If another variant comes along, it's concerning we turn those measures back on when we need them."

Melbourne University epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely said it was important New Zealand kept certain public health measures available to be "turned on" when needed in the future. Photo / Supplied

It was understandable that restlessness was being seen around the world with mandates and restrictions, he said.

"What that reminds us is in public health we have extraordinary powers, we can lock up populations. We should only do those things when they are proportionate and justified. When they are not proportionate and justified, we should turn them off again," Blakely told Newstalk ZB.

"That's what will happen when New Zealand gets to its peak, those measures will start to come off again and hopefully we'll be back to normal and we never have another wave, but you can't rule out the possibility that Covid will throw us another variant in the future and we will need those measures again for a while."

Ardern said she couldn't give a specific date at this point around the easing of such restrictions but said public health would be watching to make sure New Zealand was well beyond the peak and pressure on the health system was manageable.

"We must brace through the next six weeks but we can do so knowing a future of fewer restrictions is near because that has always been the course we have chartered."

The Ministry of Health reported 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 116 people in hospital with the virus.

There had also been two Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 55 since the outbreak began nearly two years ago.

Professor Michael Baker of Otago University said last week the country was on track to 10,000 Covid-19 infections a day - with most cases to be recorded in Auckland - by mid-March.

Baker said today's announcement from the Prime Minister sounded very sensible and measured.

"We need to review the mandates to ensure which of them are required and which are fit for purpose. The two big things, I always say, is you have to see how is the virus behaving and how is the vaccine performing, and how are the other measures performing. You have mandates for mask use as well.

"It sounded very reasonable to me, the way it was framed. It is leaving open the fact that we have to see [what a] post-Omicron wave period is looking like in New Zealand and which controls we need to keep based on the level of risk and the benefit of these measures."

However, one "big technical problem" remained in the overall response, Baker said.

The definition of being fully vaccinated in New Zealand needed to be changed to include being boosted as well, he said, and those changes should be reflected in vaccine passes.

"At the moment, it's not actually achieving everything it could achieve because with the Omicron variant ... to be fully vaccinated you need to have the booster."

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker described what the Prime Minister outlined at today's press conference as reasonable and sensible. Photo / Supplied

He said it was an "obvious limitation" of the current system and he hoped it would be fixed as soon as possible.

"You have to wait until most people are eligible for a booster, which will be a case very soon but the system needs to distinguish someone who is fully-vaxxed from someone who is fully-vaxxed and boosted. It just needs to be fit for purpose and it's no longer there in terms of what it's trying to achieve."

He said as New Zealand was about to hit the most intensive period of virus transmission – it was important all tools were working in the most effective way.

"We know that high vaccine coverage and boosting is still the single most important measure in a situation where you're going to be highly exposed to this virus."

More than 2.1 million booster shots have now been given nationally, with more than 15,000 administered on Sunday.

Most of Monday's community cases were in Auckland - 1692.

The remaining cases are across Northland (50), , Waikato (136), Bay of Plenty (42), Lakes (24), Hawke's Bay (23), MidCentral (14), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (4), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (8), Capital and Coast (89), Hutt Valley (19), Nelson Marlborough (58), Canterbury (105), South Canterbury (1), and the Southern region (86).