PR disaster blows up the Government’s tax plans, the housing market downturn accelerates and a break in royal tradition as the Queen prepares to appoint the new British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

PR disaster blows up the Government’s tax plans, the housing market downturn accelerates and a break in royal tradition as the Queen prepares to appoint the new British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The number of people needing hospital-level care for Covid has plunged by 25 per cent in a week, with all but two patients needing ICU care.

The Omicron wave continues to recede with rates not seen since the start of the outbreak earlier this year.

Yesterday the number of people in hospital with the virus dropped to 288, including two in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 326, while a week ago it was 436.

New daily infections also fell, hovering at just over 2,100. A week ago there were 3303 cases a day.

Yesterday there were 2244 new cases of Covid-19 and another 17 deaths related to the virus.

The falling rate of infected people in hospital and intensive care was the lowest seen in more than six months.

The last time there were just two people with Covid in ICU was at the start of the Omicron outbreak on February 24.

Auckland still remains the region most affected by Covid with 115 people in the region's hospitals and more than 5705 active cases.

There are currently 15,715 people with Covid across New Zealand.

However, deaths continue to mount, especially in our most senior citizens.

Yesterday health officials announced one person who died with or from Covid was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90.

There are now a total of 1893 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. In the past seven days there have been an average of seven deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

Covid-19 has become a leading cause of death in New Zealand, but the seemingly simple question, "How many people have died of Covid-19?" doesn't have a simple answer, NZME newsroom's head of data Chris Knox explains.

The latest data gathered by the Herald shows that in the week ending on August 21, 56 deaths were attributable to Covid-19 and 96 people died with the virus.

A month prior, on the week ending on August 31, these figures peaked at 115 deaths attributable to Covid-19 and 227 deaths reported with the virus.

Covid deaths in New Zealand started to increase when Omicron first hit the country in February this year. They then spiked again over June and July when a second wave of the variant began to spread.

On average 627 people die each week in New Zealand - on the week ending on August 14, deaths with and attributable to Covid made up for nearly 30 per cent of the weekly death rate.

For the week ending on July 31, Covid deaths made up for nearly 40 per cent of the weekly death rate.

New Zealand now reports Covid-19 deaths using two separate but over lapping categories: the number of people who have died with Covid-19 and the number of people who have died of Covid-19.