Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Analysis - Covid death reporting explained

5 minutes to read
In July Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the focus of New Zealand's Covid-19 death reporting was moving to deaths from Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In July Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the focus of New Zealand's Covid-19 death reporting was moving to deaths from Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Knox
By
Chris Knox

Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism

ANALYSIS:

The NZME newsroom's head of data Chris Knox, who recently returned to NZME after working in the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 data team, explains Covid-19 death reporting.

Covid-19 has become a leading cause of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.