Pop-up Covid testing station at North Harbour Stadium. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Cabinet will meet later today to discuss a shift in the Omicron response after a huge surge in positive cases over the weekend.

A private function at a bar in Tauranga has become the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the growing list.

Upstairs guests of Worlds End Bar on Saturday, February 5 from 8.30pm to 1am on Sunday, February 6 need to immediately self-isolate, get tested and then again on day five.

This new exposure site comes as the Ministry of Health is set to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm, revealing whether the upward trajectory will continue.

Yesterday there were 810 new infections of the virus in the community, up from 454 the previous day.

Eighteen cases of Covid-19, including five historical cases, were detected at the border.

Thirty two people were in hospital and none were in ICU or HDU.

The rise in case numbers means a shift to Phase 2 of the Omicron response is likely to happen in the coming days.

Daily case numbers of 1000 or more would trigger the shift.

The second part of the strategy includes greater use rapid antigen testing and shorter isolation periods.

Te Pūnaha Matatini complex systems researcher Dion O'Neale said the rise in cases put New Zealand on track to reach 1000 cases a day by the middle of the week.

While record days have resulted in numbers like New Zealanders have never seen before, University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker warns the real numbers could be as much as 10 times the official figures.

"Most people with the infection, particularly when they're highly vaccinated, will have very few symptoms and many will have no symptoms at all, but they can still transmit the virus.

"For every case that's recorded we might have another five people out there who have very mild symptoms that are not being tested."

This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said businesses should start planning for the close contact exemption scheme coming in the next few days.

A business could register as a critical workplace. They would be given a document to verify this and the worker then needed to take that documentation, some ID and proof they were a close contact to a local provider such as a pharmacy who would then give them a pack of 10 Rapid Antigen Tests.

Meanwhile, as the protest at Parliament enters its second week, Ardern said she did not approve of the tactics they had seen from the protesters and said they and their children should go home.

While she believed the protesters were making anti-vaccine rather than anti-mandate stances, she reiterated the Government would only use restrictions for as long as they needed to and they had already moved away from lockdowns.

"When we can we will, but when we are on the upside of a curve in the Omicron outbreak - now is not the time," she said.