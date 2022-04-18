Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lands in Singapore, over 65s raise concern over flu vaccine & Russian forces launched missile attack on Lviv all in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron cases in New Zealand are continuing to drop off but a new variant is on its way.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers at 1pm.

Case numbers are falling each day, but the daily Covid death rate remains steady.

Yesterday 6242 new cases were reported in the community and 11 people died with the virus - taking the total tally of reported deaths to 597.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline - yesterday's was 7986, about 2000 fewer than what it was last Monday.

This trajectory comes as a new Omicron subvariant has been detected in New South Wales.

Scientists say it's only a matter of time before XE makes its way to New Zealand.

The variant was taken into the state by an overseas traveller.

The state was also the first to report a case of another recombinant strain dubbed Deltacron.

First discovered in the UK in mid-January, XE is a hybrid of the original Omicron subtype BA.1 and the faster-spreading, now-dominant BA.2.

Amid concern XE could be more transmissible, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that, if it arrived here, officials would need to look at its characteristics and whether stricter rules were needed to keep case numbers down.

However, one expert isn't convinced XE poses our next big Covid-19 threat.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said it now appeared the subtype didn't have the legs to outcompete BA.2.

"The evidence for it having any significant transmission advantage isn't there still – and the latest estimates show that it could be 10 per cent under BA.2," Welch said.

"Anything that's going to survive at all has to be at least equal to BA.2."

Welch said other potentially high-spreading sub-variants like Delta AY.4.2 had attracted concern when they popped up.

"But AY.4.2 didn't really seem to take off anywhere outside the UK. I'd put XE in the same basket," he said.

"Perhaps it has a localised advantage, but it's certainly not the next Delta or Omicron."