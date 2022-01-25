Kiwis stay welcome in the Cook Islands, Australia offers testing advice and Upper Hutt fire under control in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A third case of Omicron has been reported in Palmerston North.

It follows a second case reported yesterday – a household contact – after the region's first case of the new infectious variant was confirmed on Friday, in a person who had recently come from MIQ.

Along with Omicron cases confirmed in Auckland and Moteuka, this informed the Government's decision to move the country to the red traffic light setting on Sunday.

Today's 1pm statement said the new Palmerston case is a household contact of a previously reported case and was already isolating when they tested positive.

In a Facebook update the MidCentral DHB said the two new cases were not unexpected, and they were continuing to support the people to isolate safely at home.

"As the household contact has been in isolation since before they became infectious, there are no additional locations of interest or close contacts to identify," they said.

"Once again, we would like to thank this initial case for seeking a test when they became symptomatic, especially considering they had just finished 10 days in MIQ where they returned multiple negative tests."

A MidCentral DHB spokesperson said last week wastewater testing was underway in Palmerston North and Fielding.

Earlier this morning they said the results had not yet detected Covid-19, but this was unexpected as the household affected did not use the main water system.

Omicron was first reported in the Manawatū last week, after a person who had returned to the region from MIQ developed symptoms.

He had returned five negative tests while in managed isolation, but was then active in the community for several days while symptomatic, resulting in more than a dozen locations of interest.

The DHB advised Covid-19 testing is available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am-4pm, and may be available at general practices for people with symptoms.

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are also available at:

Palmerston North Central Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (Palmerston North), 38 Fitzherbert Ave, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm and at the Horowhenua Event Centre in Levin from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

The DHB said it was also planning for additional vaccination clinics across the rohe for later in the week.