Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

A suspected Omicron case in Palmerston North visited a range of stores over three days - including a cafe yesterday, the latest locations of interest reveal.

The person was released from a Christchurch MIQ facility on Sunday, after returning five negative tests while in managed isolation.

There are multiple new exposure events and locations of interest in Palmerston North - including an early childhood centre - after a positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Manawatū region earlier today.

Cafe 116 Terrace has now been listed as a high-risk exposure site, with anyone who was there between 10.40am and 11am yesterday asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

The suspected Omicron case visited Palmerston North's Cafe 116 yesterday.

The 1pm update from the Ministry of Health said the case was in a Christchurch MIQ facility and had tested negative five times, before being released on Sunday (January 16).

The case then returned a positive Covid-19 test result after becoming symptomatic yesterday. They are believed to have been infectious since Monday (January 17).

The Ministry of Health has released a series of locations of interest in Palmerston North dating from Monday afternoon:

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3:00 PM-3:10 PM: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3:10 PM-3:28 PM: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3:15 PM-3:30 PM: ANZA Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3:55 PM-4:35 PM: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 4:54 PM-5:05 PM: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10:20 AM-10:30 AM: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10:30 AM-10:48 AM: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 10:40 AM-11:00 AM: Cafe 116 Terrace End High risk

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11:07 AM-11:12 AM: Manawatu Locksmith Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11:15 AM-11:45 AM: Postie Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11:45 AM-11:50 AM: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11:59 AM-12:04 PM: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 12:00 PM-12:15 PM: Anza Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 1:55 PM-2:05 PM: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 2:15 PM-2:30 PM: eSANZ Milson

The eSANZ Milson store, whichs sells South African products, said on social media that it remained open after being cleaned this morning.

The suspected Omicron case visited the store yesterday afternoon.

The person is now being treated as an Omicron case, as the patient was staying at the MIQ facility at the same time as known cases with the variant.

"Investigations are underway to determine the source of infection, including possible in-facility transmission," read the statement.

The ministry said the case, who is fully vaccinated, is now isolating at home with their family.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies initially confirmed the positive case this morning.

"A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the MidCentral rohe," she said.

"Public Health investigations are currently underway with the case, who is based in Manawatū, and we will release more information, including details about any potential exposure events, as soon as possible."

Six exposure events across four locations of interest in Palmerston North were published by the Ministry of Health at midday.

They are listed for times between Monday and Wednesday this week, and include clothing store Postie and car autopart store Repco.

African goods store eSANZ and steelwork manufacturer Steelmasters in Palmerston North have also been listed.

Newlands Pharmacy in Wellington has been listed as a location of interest for Thursday last week.

All locations of interest apart from the high risk one come with the directive to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure, and seek a test and isolate if symptoms develop.