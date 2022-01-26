The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are 23 new community cases of Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Two locations in Queenstown have been visited by a suspected Omicron case who travelled to the city from Auckland.

The Hotel St Moritz and Queenstown Airport have been added as locations of interest on January 22.

People at the hotel on that day between 12am on Friday and 12pm on Saturday should self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and if symptoms start to show, get tested and stay home until a negative test result returns.

General manager Jo Finnigan said they have been told the suspected Omicron case was a guest at the hotel.

"The advice we have been given is that the infectious period started the day they checked out and they just came down to the lobby and left," she said.

She said they were only in the lobby for a 15-minute period while infectious.

"Although there is of course some risk, we are confident that we have done everything we can to mitigate the risk."

The hotel is fully vaccinated for both staff and guests.

She said people at the hotel have been deemed casual contacts only and they are following guidelines by the Ministry of Health to monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days.

Queenstown Airport was visited between 2.15pm and 3pm.

The Herald has approached the airport for comment.

Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult said the suspected case was a person from Auckland who visited the city over the weekend.

He said Queenstown is very prepared if there is an outbreak.

"We are over 99 per cent double vaccinated, we have isolation places and transport arranged if people need to be taken out of the district.

"We have extra testing facilities so we are in good shape," he said.

Boult said he does not feel confident it will not spread to the community but he does not think anybody in New Zealand feels confident of that.

"All communities around New Zealand are concerned that this disease is out there and it will enter practically every part of n sooner or later. We are taking every precaution we can."